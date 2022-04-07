PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:UNLRY) Shares Up 11%

Shares of PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:UNLRY – Get Rating) shot up 11% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.05 and last traded at $5.05. 19,162 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 93% from the average session volume of 9,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.55.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.77.

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk Company Profile (OTCMKTS:UNLRY)

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Home and Personal Care and Foods and Refreshment. The Home and Personal Care segment relates to the cleaning products, which are used in the household and cosmetic products.

