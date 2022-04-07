Naked Wines (OTCMKTS:MJWNF) Shares Up 8.2%

Naked Wines plc (OTCMKTS:MJWNF – Get Rating) shot up 8.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.15 and last traded at $5.15. 69,286 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 553% from the average session volume of 10,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.76.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.80.

About Naked Wines (OTCMKTS:MJWNF)

Naked Wines plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines, beers, and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia. The company offers its products online. The company was formerly known as Majestic Wine plc and changed its name to Naked Wines plc in August 2019.

