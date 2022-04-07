Viveon Health Acquisition (NYSE:VHAQ) Trading 0.1% Higher

Viveon Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:VHAQ – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.18 and last traded at $10.18. 16,307 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 107,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.17.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.03.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in Viveon Health Acquisition during the third quarter worth $55,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Viveon Health Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Crestline Management LP lifted its position in shares of Viveon Health Acquisition by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 29,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 4,251 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Viveon Health Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $502,000. Finally, Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new position in Viveon Health Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $675,000. 77.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viveon Health Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare industry in North America. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Norcross, Georgia.

