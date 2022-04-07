Patriot Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Southern in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Southern in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 59.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SO stock traded up $1.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $75.76. The stock had a trading volume of 381,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,062,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $60.12 and a twelve month high of $76.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.54, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.79.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Southern had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.81%.

In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 96,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $7,052,142.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 100,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $7,005,350.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 293,599 shares of company stock worth $20,833,864 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Southern from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.22.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

