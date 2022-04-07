Patriot Investment Management Inc. Takes $217,000 Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 605 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,650,864 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,832,213,000 after purchasing an additional 871,206 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,726,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,106,551,000 after acquiring an additional 534,241 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,642,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,657,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,878 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,829,916 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,026,945,000 after acquiring an additional 819,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,587,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,007,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $428.53.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.74, for a total value of $59,502,724.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $5,515,580.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 482,051 shares of company stock worth $181,949,746 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $13.81 on Thursday, reaching $349.51. The stock had a trading volume of 100,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,766,542. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $305.61 and a 1 year high of $401.50. The company has a market cap of $341.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $358.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $352.81.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.16. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.00% and a return on equity of 122.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.37%.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

