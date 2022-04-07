6,955 Shares in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Bought by Patriot Investment Management Inc.

Patriot Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRLN. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 147.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SRLN traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.87. The company had a trading volume of 155,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,229,067. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.47. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $43.83 and a one year high of $46.34.

