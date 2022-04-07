Patriot Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,827 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,459 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,827 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2,790.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 51.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,430,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,144,428. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.77. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.02 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.68.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.278 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.36%.

Several analysts have weighed in on T shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.95.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

