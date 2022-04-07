Patriot Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in iShares Evolved U.S. Innovative Healthcare ETF (BATS:IEIH)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Innovative Healthcare ETF (BATS:IEIH – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Evolved U.S. Innovative Healthcare ETF were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IEIH. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Evolved U.S. Innovative Healthcare ETF by 85.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Innovative Healthcare ETF by 25.4% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 2,889 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Innovative Healthcare ETF during the third quarter valued at about $567,000. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Innovative Healthcare ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. now owns 99,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Innovative Healthcare ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 239,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,390,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEIH stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.52. 4,966 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.12.

