Elitium 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $634,422.00 (EUM)

Elitium (EUM) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. One Elitium coin can currently be bought for $2.62 or 0.00006027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Elitium has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Elitium has a market cap of $73.07 million and $634,422.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Elitium

Elitium (CRYPTO:EUM) is a coin. It was first traded on December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,898,118 coins. Elitium’s official Twitter account is @elitium_eum and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elitium’s official website is www.elitium.io . Elitium’s official message board is medium.com/elitium . The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

