Phantasma Price Reaches $0.96 on Exchanges (SOUL)

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. One Phantasma coin can now be purchased for $0.96 or 0.00002219 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Phantasma has a market capitalization of $100.61 million and $1.27 million worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Phantasma has traded 18.4% lower against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Phantasma Coin Profile

Phantasma (SOUL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 104,310,056 coins. The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io . The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Phantasma Coin Trading

