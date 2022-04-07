Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mesa Air Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.38) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.23). Mesa Air Group reported earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 234.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mesa Air Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.60). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to $0.86. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Mesa Air Group.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $147.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.33 million. Mesa Air Group had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%.

MESA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Mesa Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Mesa Air Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.38.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 123.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 6,662.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,730 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 708.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 5,950 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group during the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 65.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,058 shares in the last quarter. 54.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MESA traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.92. 20,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,792. The firm has a market cap of $140.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 2.76. Mesa Air Group has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $14.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.08.

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as a commercial aviation holding company, which engages in the provision of regional air carrier and passenger transportation services. Its fleet include American Eagle, United Express, and DHL Express flights. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

