Zacks: Brokerages Expect Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $744.69 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) to announce $744.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Allegheny Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $724.00 million to $759.77 million. Allegheny Technologies posted sales of $692.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies will report full year sales of $3.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.20 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.27 billion to $3.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Allegheny Technologies.

Get Allegheny Technologies alerts:

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.14. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $765.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on ATI. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.11.

In other news, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Trust bought a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $9,348,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 177,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 74,078 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Allegheny Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 13,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Allegheny Technologies stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $27.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,138,173. Allegheny Technologies has a 52-week low of $13.85 and a 52-week high of $28.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.63.

Allegheny Technologies declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 2nd that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Allegheny Technologies (Get Rating)

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allegheny Technologies (ATI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allegheny Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegheny Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.