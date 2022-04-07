Analysts Anticipate Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) to Post $0.56 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) will report $0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Aviat Networks’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. Aviat Networks reported earnings per share of $0.49 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aviat Networks will report full-year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.79. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Aviat Networks.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 37.41%. The company had revenue of $77.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS.

AVNW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on Aviat Networks from $50.50 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aviat Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aviat Networks in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVNW traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,806. Aviat Networks has a 12 month low of $24.26 and a 12 month high of $43.76. The company has a market capitalization of $322.45 million, a PE ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.69 and its 200 day moving average is $30.40.

In related news, CEO Pete A. Smith bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.85 per share, with a total value of $51,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVNW. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Aviat Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,298,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Aviat Networks by 556.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,515 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,670,000 after buying an additional 120,797 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Aviat Networks by 2,465.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 87,702 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,874,000 after buying an additional 84,283 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Aviat Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $1,604,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Aviat Networks by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 428,420 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,744,000 after purchasing an additional 49,662 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.99% of the company’s stock.

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

