Patriot Investment Management Inc. Sells 400 Shares of iShares Edge U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk ETF (BATS:FIBR)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Edge U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk ETF (BATS:FIBR – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk ETF were worth $913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, WBI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk ETF by 16.4% during the third quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 6,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Edge U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk ETF stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $90.72. 5,962 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Edge U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk ETF has a 12 month low of $96.50 and a 12 month high of $101.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.27 and a 200-day moving average of $97.67.

