Patriot Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,096 Shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 14,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000.

Get BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF alerts:

BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.54. 2,045,862 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.68 and a 200 day moving average of $49.89. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.10 and a 12-month high of $50.30.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.