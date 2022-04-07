Patriot Investment Management Inc. Has $657,000 Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $256,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 5,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PEP. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. DZ Bank lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $172.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,192,030. The stock has a market cap of $238.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $141.24 and a one year high of $177.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.00.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 56.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 78.32%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

