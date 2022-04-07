Patriot Investment Management Inc. Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IYW. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in iShares US Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,759,000. 55I LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 1,590.4% during the 3rd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 271,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,467,000 after purchasing an additional 255,199 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,439,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $145,752,000 after purchasing an additional 234,390 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 722,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,303,000 after purchasing an additional 219,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 3,631.9% during the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 194,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,737,000 after purchasing an additional 189,693 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares US Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of IYW traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $99.90. 23,819 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 742,553. iShares US Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.43 and a fifty-two week high of $118.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.49 and its 200 day moving average is $106.38.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.