FNY Investment Advisers LLC Sells 52,542 Shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC cut its stake in Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC – Get Rating) by 86.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,542 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vector Acquisition Co. II were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II in the 3rd quarter worth $195,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Vector Acquisition Co. II in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Vector Acquisition Co. II by 144.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 27,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 16,273 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Vector Acquisition Co. II by 99.1% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 39,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 19,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II during the 3rd quarter valued at $610,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.78. 18,974 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,509. Vector Acquisition Co. II has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $10.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.77.

Vector Acquisition Corporation II focuses to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

