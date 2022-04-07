FNY Investment Advisers LLC Takes Position in Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Gritstone bio by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 412,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,460,000 after acquiring an additional 208,516 shares during the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new position in Gritstone bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Gritstone bio by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 29,160 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Gritstone bio by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 65,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 29,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Gritstone bio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Gritstone bio from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

GRTS stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.78. The company had a trading volume of 29,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,869. Gritstone bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.88 and a 52 week high of $14.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.83 and a 200 day moving average of $8.31. The company has a market cap of $274.84 million, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 0.36.

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.01. Gritstone bio had a negative return on equity of 37.44% and a negative net margin of 155.73%. Analysts forecast that Gritstone bio, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Gritstone bio Company Profile

Gritstone bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing immunotherapies against multiple cancer types and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE, a neoantigen-based immunotherapy for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

