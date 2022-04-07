Tabcorp (OTCMKTS:TACBY) Trading Up 10.7%

Shares of Tabcorp Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TACBY – Get Rating) rose 10.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.22 and last traded at $8.22. Approximately 534 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.42.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.40.

Get Tabcorp alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.0825 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th.

Tabcorp Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides gambling and entertainment services in Australia. Its Lotteries and Keno segment operates lotteries and Kenos primarily under the Set for Life, Powerball, Oz Lotto, TattsLotto, Saturday Lotto, Gold Lotto, X Lotto, Monday and Wednesday Lotto, Lucky Lotteries, Lotto Strike, Super 66, Keno, and Instant Scratch-Its brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tabcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.