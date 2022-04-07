Mammoth Resources (CVE:MTH) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.07

Mammoth Resources Corp. (CVE:MTH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 76141 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a current ratio of 6.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.37 million and a P/E ratio of -7.00.
Mammoth Resources Company Profile (CVE:MTH)
