ATIF (NASDAQ:ATIF) Trading Down 5.2%

ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.40 and last traded at $3.45. 5,258 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 18,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.64.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.80.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ATIF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF – Get Rating) by 45.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,104 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.25% of ATIF worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.74% of the company’s stock.

ATIF Holdings Ltd. is a holding and consulting company. It provides financial consulting services to small and medium-sized enterprises. The firm operates through the following segments: Business Advisory and Consulting Services, Multi-Channel Advertising Services, Event Planning and Execution Services, and Movie Theater Operation Services.

