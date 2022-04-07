Anglo Pacific Group (OTCMKTS:AGPIF) Trading Down 3.6%

Anglo Pacific Group plc (OTCMKTS:AGPIF – Get Rating) traded down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.39 and last traded at $2.39. 48,561 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 78% from the average session volume of 27,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.48.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.91.

Anglo Pacific Group Company Profile

Anglo Pacific Group Plc engages in building diversified portfolio of royalties and metal streams, focusing on accelerating income growth through acquiring royalties in cash or near-term cash producing assets. It operates through the following segments: Australia Royalties, Americas Royalties, Europe Royalties, and All Other.

