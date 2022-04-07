Gold Standard Ventures (TSE:GSV) Shares Up 1.7%

Gold Standard Ventures Corp (TSE:GSV – Get Rating) shot up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.59 and last traded at C$0.59. 33,117 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 156,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.58.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 10.11, a current ratio of 10.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$200.89 million and a PE ratio of -18.06.

Gold Standard Ventures (TSE:GSV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gold Standard Ventures Corp will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the development of district-scale and other gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada, the United States. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering an area of approximately 21,679 hectares located in the Elko County, Nevada.

