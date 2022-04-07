Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $57.20

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $57.20 and last traded at $55.71, with a volume of 10360 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.23.

BANR has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Banner from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Banner in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th.

Get Banner alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.72.

Banner ( NASDAQ:BANR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $146.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.64 million. Banner had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 32.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Banner Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from Banner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is 30.50%.

In other Banner news, VP Kenneth William Johnson sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $178,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David I. Matson sold 1,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total value of $106,122.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Banner in the fourth quarter worth $22,368,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Banner by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,498,000 after buying an additional 15,217 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Banner by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 125,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,621,000 after buying an additional 11,540 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Banner by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,264,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,736,000 after buying an additional 56,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Banner in the fourth quarter worth $472,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

About Banner (NASDAQ:BANR)

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.