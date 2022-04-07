88mph (MPH) Price Down 18.1% Over Last 7 Days

88mph (MPH) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 7th. One 88mph coin can currently be purchased for $19.41 or 0.00044646 BTC on exchanges. 88mph has a total market cap of $9.03 million and approximately $214,355.00 worth of 88mph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, 88mph has traded 18.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003448 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00035952 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.53 or 0.00104748 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

88mph Profile

88mph is a coin. 88mph’s total supply is 485,536 coins and its circulating supply is 465,279 coins. The official message board for 88mph is medium.com/88mphapp . 88mph’s official Twitter account is @88mphapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 88mph is 88mph.app

Buying and Selling 88mph

