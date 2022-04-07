FNY Investment Advisers LLC Has $253,000 Stock Holdings in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (NASDAQ:HCIC)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (NASDAQ:HCIC – Get Rating) by 93.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391,756 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V by 146.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 11,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,977 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the 3rd quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the 4th quarter worth about $386,000. Institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,274. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V has a 1-year low of $9.68 and a 1-year high of $10.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.82.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. V and changed its name to Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in November 2020. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V was founded in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

