23,100 Shares in Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCLE) Acquired by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCLE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.05% of Broadscale Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCLE. Weiss Asset Management LP grew its stake in Broadscale Acquisition by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,638,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,905,000 after buying an additional 518,810 shares in the last quarter. HBK Investments L P grew its position in shares of Broadscale Acquisition by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 854,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,308,000 after purchasing an additional 26,100 shares in the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadscale Acquisition by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 808,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,869,000 after purchasing an additional 154,500 shares in the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Broadscale Acquisition by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 778,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadscale Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,241,000. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SCLE traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.84. 30,386 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,020. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.82. Broadscale Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.50.

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

