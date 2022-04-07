Iconic Token (ICNQ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.72 Million

Iconic Token (ICNQ) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 7th. One Iconic Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00000867 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Iconic Token has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Iconic Token has a market cap of $3.72 million and $1,047.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002301 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00046871 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,213.18 or 0.07391644 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,482.16 or 1.00027027 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00051156 BTC.

Iconic Token Profile

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,877,786 coins. Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab . The official website for Iconic Token is iconicholding.com/icnq-token . Iconic Token’s official message board is medium.com/@iconicholding

Buying and Selling Iconic Token

