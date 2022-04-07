Live Current Media (OTCMKTS:LIVC) versus Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Financial Analysis

Live Current Media (OTCMKTS:LIVC – Get Rating) and Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Get Live Current Media alerts:

Live Current Media has a beta of -1.54, indicating that its stock price is 254% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Conduent has a beta of 1.88, indicating that its stock price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Live Current Media and Conduent’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Live Current Media N/A N/A -$150,000.00 N/A N/A Conduent $4.14 billion 0.28 -$28.00 million ($0.18) -29.83

Live Current Media has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Conduent.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.0% of Conduent shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Conduent shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Live Current Media and Conduent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Live Current Media N/A -14.45% -13.04% Conduent -0.68% 13.45% 3.83%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Live Current Media and Conduent, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Live Current Media 0 0 0 0 N/A Conduent 0 4 0 0 2.00

Conduent has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 30.35%. Given Conduent’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Conduent is more favorable than Live Current Media.

Summary

Conduent beats Live Current Media on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Live Current Media Company Profile (Get Rating)

Live Current Media, Inc. is a digital technology company, which is involved in the entertainment industry. It develops and commercializes its portfolio of domain names. The company was founded on October 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

Conduent Company Profile (Get Rating)

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services. The Government Services segment provides government-centric business process services to the United States federal, state, local, and foreign governments for public assistance, program administration, transaction processing, and payment services; medical management and fiscal agent care management services; and government healthcare, payment solutions, child support, and federal services. The Transportation segment offers systems and support comprising mission-critical mobility and payment solutions to government clients. This segment also provides electronic tolling, urban congestion management, and mileage-based user solutions; transit solutions; citation and permit administration, parking enforcement, and curbside demand management solutions; and computer-aided dispatch/automatic vehicle location solutions. Conduent Incorporated was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Florham Park, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Live Current Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Current Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.