Insider Buying: Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Major Shareholder Acquires 84,983 Shares of Stock

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 84,983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.72 per share, with a total value of $2,355,728.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Durable Capital Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Clear Secure alerts:

On Thursday, March 3rd, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 259,563 shares of Clear Secure stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.94 per share, with a total value of $6,473,501.22.

On Tuesday, March 1st, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 314,229 shares of Clear Secure stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.81 per share, with a total value of $8,110,250.49.

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 64,018 shares of Clear Secure stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.99 per share, with a total value of $1,663,827.82.

On Monday, February 7th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 59,751 shares of Clear Secure stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.56 per share, with a total value of $1,527,235.56.

On Friday, February 4th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 57,523 shares of Clear Secure stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.38 per share, with a total value of $1,459,933.74.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 185,323 shares of Clear Secure stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.51 per share, with a total value of $4,542,266.73.

On Monday, January 31st, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 14,655 shares of Clear Secure stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.98 per share, with a total value of $351,426.90.

On Friday, January 28th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 71,980 shares of Clear Secure stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.97 per share, with a total value of $1,509,420.60.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 161,060 shares of Clear Secure stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.82 per share, with a total value of $3,514,329.20.

Clear Secure stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,252. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.07 and a 200-day moving average of $31.34. Clear Secure, Inc. has a one year low of $18.79 and a one year high of $65.70.

Clear Secure ( NYSE:YOU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.15. Clear Secure had a negative return on equity of 29.53% and a negative net margin of 19.38%. The business had revenue of $80.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.12 million. The business’s revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Clear Secure, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Delta Air Lines Inc. purchased a new stake in Clear Secure in the fourth quarter valued at about $259,680,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Clear Secure in the second quarter valued at about $36,265,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Clear Secure by 91.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,882,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,059,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Clear Secure by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,049,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,910,000 after buying an additional 364,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Clear Secure by 158.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 467,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,668,000 after buying an additional 286,632 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on YOU. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Clear Secure from $62.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Clear Secure from $40.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Clear Secure from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Clear Secure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Clear Secure from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.29.

Clear Secure Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Secure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Secure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.