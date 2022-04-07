Gregory Politis Buys 2,000 Shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) Stock

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating) Director Gregory Politis acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.38 per share, for a total transaction of $136,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

HCI traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $67.63. 2,248 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,224. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $697.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 240.79 and a beta of 0.76. HCI Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.51 and a 52-week high of $139.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.89.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $112.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.69 million. HCI Group had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 0.60%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that HCI Group, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. HCI Group’s payout ratio is 571.45%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HCI. StockNews.com raised shares of HCI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of HCI Group from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HCI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCI. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of HCI Group by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of HCI Group by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,162,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,112,000 after buying an additional 154,565 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of HCI Group by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCI Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of HCI Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 58.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

