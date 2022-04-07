FNY Investment Advisers LLC Has $156,000 Stock Position in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Rating) by 185.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Greenlight Capital Re were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 29.3% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,332,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,849,000 after purchasing an additional 302,100 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 427.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 166,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 134,683 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,158,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 4.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 113,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 4,871 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 5.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 82,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

GLRE traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.85. 4,322 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,793. The company has a market cap of $231.80 million, a PE ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.46. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. has a one year low of $6.60 and a one year high of $9.71.

Greenlight Capital Re ( NASDAQ:GLRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $142.10 million for the quarter. Greenlight Capital Re had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 3.77%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Greenlight Capital Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Greenlight Capital Re Ltd. operates as a specialist property and casualty reinsurance company. It specializes in underwriting traditional property and casualty reinsurance, risk innovation, and strategic partnerships. The company was founded on July 13, 2004 and is headquartered in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.

