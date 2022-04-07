FNY Investment Advisers LLC Has $137,000 Stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG – Get Rating) by 297.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APSG. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital during the third quarter worth $122,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital by 2.3% in the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 45,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in the third quarter valued at about $474,000. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS boosted its position in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital by 317.8% in the third quarter. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS now owns 394,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Strategic Growth Capital alerts:

Shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,767. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.87. Apollo Strategic Growth Capital has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $10.02.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as APH III (Sub I), Ltd. and changed its name to Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in August 2020.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Strategic Growth Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Strategic Growth Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.