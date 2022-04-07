FNY Investment Advisers LLC Has $94,000 Stake in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) by 48.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,940 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in MoneyGram International were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MGI. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 396.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 374,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,778,000 after buying an additional 299,258 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 62.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 55,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 21,235 shares in the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 162.3% in the third quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 2,133,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,913 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International in the third quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International in the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. 75.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MGI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MoneyGram International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MoneyGram International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. TheStreet raised shares of MoneyGram International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MoneyGram International in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of MoneyGram International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.92.

In other MoneyGram International news, insider Adrianna E. Greenwald sold 8,825 shares of MoneyGram International stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $94,162.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Robert L. Villasenor sold 21,597 shares of MoneyGram International stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $230,224.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,707 shares of company stock worth $327,237. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MGI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.62. 10,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,268,227. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.14 and a beta of 1.35. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.06 and a 12 month high of $12.36.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.07. MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $324.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that MoneyGram International, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, account deposit, and kiosk-based services, as well as mobile app solutions.

