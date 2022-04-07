Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for monday.com (MNDY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for monday.com (NASDAQ: MNDY):

4/7/2022 – monday.com was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “The monday.com provides an open platform which democratizes the power of software so organizations can easily build software applications and work management tools to fit their every need. It operates principally in Tel Aviv, New York, San Francisco, Miami, Chicago, London, Kiev and Sydney. The monday.com is based in NEW YORK. “

4/1/2022 – monday.com was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “The monday.com provides an open platform which democratizes the power of software so organizations can easily build software applications and work management tools to fit their every need. It operates principally in Tel Aviv, New York, San Francisco, Miami, Chicago, London, Kiev and Sydney. The monday.com is based in NEW YORK. “

3/25/2022 – monday.com was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “The monday.com provides an open platform which democratizes the power of software so organizations can easily build software applications and work management tools to fit their every need. It operates principally in Tel Aviv, New York, San Francisco, Miami, Chicago, London, Kiev and Sydney. The monday.com is based in NEW YORK. “

3/18/2022 – monday.com was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “The monday.com provides an open platform which democratizes the power of software so organizations can easily build software applications and work management tools to fit their every need. It operates principally in Tel Aviv, New York, San Francisco, Miami, Chicago, London, Kiev and Sydney. The monday.com is based in NEW YORK. “

3/1/2022 – monday.com was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “The monday.com provides an open platform which democratizes the power of software so organizations can easily build software applications and work management tools to fit their every need. It operates principally in Tel Aviv, New York, San Francisco, Miami, Chicago, London, Kiev and Sydney. The monday.com is based in NEW YORK. “

2/24/2022 – monday.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $380.00 to $250.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/24/2022 – monday.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $325.00 to $260.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/24/2022 – monday.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $430.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/24/2022 – monday.com was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $170.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $275.00.

2/24/2022 – monday.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $420.00 to $230.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/24/2022 – monday.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $430.00 to $200.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNDY traded down $4.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $145.34. 12,415 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 702,422. monday.com Ltd. has a 12 month low of $113.05 and a 12 month high of $450.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $171.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.83.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.26. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 27.33% and a negative net margin of 41.96%. The company had revenue of $95.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.64) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that monday.com Ltd. will post -5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNDY. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new position in monday.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,867,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in monday.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,094,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in monday.com in the 4th quarter worth about $4,167,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in monday.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,689,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in monday.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,581,000. Institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

