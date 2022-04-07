Analysts Expect Xilio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:XLO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.93 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Xilio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:XLO – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Xilio Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.17) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.72). The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xilio Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.38) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.41) to ($2.89). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($3.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.57) to ($2.90). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Xilio Therapeutics.

Get Xilio Therapeutics alerts:

Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.13.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on XLO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xilio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Xilio Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XLO. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in shares of Xilio Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $33,739,000. RiverVest Venture Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xilio Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $23,063,000. AJU IB Investment Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Xilio Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $10,684,000. Soleus Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Xilio Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $7,640,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Xilio Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $6,400,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XLO traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $6.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,087. Xilio Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $27.95. The company has a current ratio of 15.85, a quick ratio of 15.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.76.

About Xilio Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Xilio Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company which focused on harnessing the immune system to achieve deep and durable clinical responses to improve the lives of patients with cancer. The company’s product candidate includes XTX101, XTX202, XTX301 and XTX401 which are in clinical stage. Xilio Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xilio Therapeutics (XLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xilio Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilio Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.