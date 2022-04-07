Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) Shares Purchased by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB – Get Rating) by 6,106.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,420 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Aurora Cannabis were worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the 1st quarter valued at about $768,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 48,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 17,583 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Aurora Cannabis by 10.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 104.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 25,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 13,254 shares during the last quarter. 17.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACB stock traded down $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $3.52. 506,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,581,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 3.70. Aurora Cannabis Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.89 and a 12 month high of $10.64. The stock has a market cap of $755.99 million, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.88 and a 200 day moving average of $5.50.

Aurora Cannabis ( NYSE:ACB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $48.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.87 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 11.52% and a negative net margin of 167.83%. Sell-side analysts predict that Aurora Cannabis Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$9.25 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$10.75 to C$7.60 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.98.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis derivative products in Canada and internationally. It also engages in facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, research, production, derivatives, product development, wholesale, and retail distribution activities. The company produces various strains of dried cannabis, cannabis oil and capsules, and topical kits for medical patients.

