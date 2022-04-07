11,100 Shares in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DLCA) Acquired by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DLCA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLCA. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $187,000. CNH Partners LLC raised its holdings in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 51,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 8,619 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new position in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $502,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition by 165.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 58,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 36,635 shares in the last quarter. 63.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deep Lake Capital Acquisition alerts:

Shares of DLCA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,640. Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $9.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.76.

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Incline Village, Nevada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DLCA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deep Lake Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.