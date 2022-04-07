Analysts Expect Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) to Post $0.13 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) will post $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Banco Bradesco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.13. Banco Bradesco reported earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Banco Bradesco will report full-year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.58. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Banco Bradesco.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays began coverage on Banco Bradesco in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE BBD traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,452,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,312,820. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.85. Banco Bradesco has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $5.70. The firm has a market cap of $43.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.0028 per share. This represents a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This is a boost from Banco Bradesco’s previous dividend of $0.00. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.32%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBD. 44 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance segments. It provides demand, time, and savings deposits; mutual funds; a range of loans and advances, including overdrafts, credit cards, and loans with repayments in installments; and fund management and treasury, foreign exchange, corporate finance and investment banking, and hedge and working capital financing services.

