Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 20,703 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 48.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 20,703 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $10,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eversept Partners LP lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 59,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,184,000 after purchasing an additional 8,097 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 311,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,720,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Steven M. Paul sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.69, for a total transaction of $2,560,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ALNY shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $211.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.65.

Shares of ALNY traded up $4.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $162.60. 21,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 800,134. The company has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a PE ratio of -22.59 and a beta of 0.85. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.00 and a 52-week high of $212.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $155.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 4.04.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $258.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.62 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 101.01% and a negative return on equity of 109.21%. The business’s revenue was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.09) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.69 EPS for the current year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

