Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Purchased by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,140 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,666 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $11,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 181.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,182,330 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $847,620,000 after purchasing an additional 7,209,667 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 174.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,989,824 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $518,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446,306 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 283.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,279,456 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $391,837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901,210 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,291,605 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $837,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,932,928 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,182,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694,620 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total value of $422,948.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.76, for a total transaction of $559,118.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,149 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,568. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CTSH. UBS Group raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.50 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.13.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $88.28. 70,990 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,967,294. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.78. The firm has a market cap of $46.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.10. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.19 and a fifty-two week high of $93.47.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.00%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

