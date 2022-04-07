CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Shares Up 0.8%

Shares of CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF – Get Rating) shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $45.54 and last traded at $45.54. 378 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.18.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Scotiabank cut their price target on CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, CCL Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.20.

Get CCL Industries alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.93.

CCL Industries, Inc engages in the conversion of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications. It operates through the following segments: CCL; Avery; Checkpoint; and Innovia. The CCL segment focuses on the production of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.