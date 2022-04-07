Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $12.07 Million Stock Position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,207 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $12,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Regency Centers by 820.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 28,362 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Regency Centers by 97.5% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 8,969 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Regency Centers by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 257,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,401,000 after acquiring an additional 14,088 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Regency Centers by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 215,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,262,000 after acquiring an additional 27,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Regency Centers by 49.4% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 986,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,394,000 after acquiring an additional 325,890 shares during the last quarter. 94.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REG stock traded down $1.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $69.47. The company had a trading volume of 17,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,780. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.43 and a 200-day moving average of $70.90. Regency Centers Co. has a one year low of $56.96 and a one year high of $78.78. The stock has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 32.41, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Regency Centers ( NASDAQ:REG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07). Regency Centers had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $289.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.48%.

In other Regency Centers news, Director Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 4,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total value of $302,277.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Regency Centers from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Compass Point reduced their price target on Regency Centers from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Regency Centers from $73.00 to $67.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Regency Centers from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.27.

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

