Nuformix (LON:NFX) Trading Up 7.1%

Shares of Nuformix plc (LON:NFX – Get Rating) were up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.98 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.98 ($0.01). Approximately 4,455,280 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 4,709,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.92 ($0.01).

The company has a market capitalization of £6.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88. The company has a current ratio of 7.56, a quick ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.22.

Get Nuformix alerts:

In other news, insider Alastair James Riddell acquired 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £4,000 ($5,245.90).

Nuformix plc, a pharmaceutical development company, develops drugs using cocrystal technology in the United Kingdom. Its lead programs include NXP001, which is used for oncology supportive care; and NXP002 for use in the treatment of fibrosis. The company is also developing NXP004, which is under the pre-clinical stage for the treatment of multiple forms of fibrosis in various human tissues.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuformix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuformix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.