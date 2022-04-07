Sernova (OTCMKTS:SEOVF) Shares Up 0.1%

Sernova Corp. (OTCMKTS:SEOVF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.19 and last traded at $1.17. 22,205 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 52,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.17.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.18 and a 200-day moving average of $1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 19.19 and a current ratio of 19.19.

Sernova (OTCMKTS:SEOVF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Sernova Corp. is a clinical stage regenerative medicine company. It engages in the business of developing medical technologies for the treatment of chronic debilitating metabolic diseases such as diabetes, blood disorders including hemophilia and other diseases treated through replacement of proteins and hormones missing within the body.

