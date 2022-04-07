Eskay Mining (CVE:ESK) Trading Down 4.2%

Eskay Mining Corp. (CVE:ESK – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$2.30 and last traded at C$2.30. Approximately 71,896 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 113,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.40.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$372.21 million and a P/E ratio of -14.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.80 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.67.

Eskay Mining Company Profile (CVE:ESK)

Eskay Mining Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties, and precious and base metal deposits in British Columbia, Canada. It holds 100% interests in the St. Andrew Goldfield project located at Eskay Creek; Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide project situated in the Golden Triangle; and Corey mineral claims located in the Skeena Mining division.

