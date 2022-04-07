Sureserve Group (LON:SUR) Trading Down 0.6%

Sureserve Group plc (LON:SUR – Get Rating) traded down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 79.46 ($1.04) and last traded at GBX 81.50 ($1.07). 76,785 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 299,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 82 ($1.08).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.18) price target on shares of Sureserve Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Sureserve Group in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 83.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 87.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.96, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of £134.63 million and a PE ratio of 11.56.

Sureserve Group plc provides compliance and energy support services in the United Kingdom. It offers gas compliance services, including emergency call out facilities, service programs to meet compliance requirements, installations and repairs to gas appliances and systems, void works, building and associated works, electrical installations and repair, legionella risk assessment, and carbon monoxide and smoke detector installation services to local authority, housing association, and charity customers.

