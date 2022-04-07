Domino’s Pizza Enterprises (OTCMKTS:DMZPY) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Shares of Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DMZPY – Get Rating) rose 4.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.50 and last traded at $31.50. Approximately 150 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.06.

DMZPY has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Domino’s Pizza Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Domino’s Pizza Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.90.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.082 per share. This represents a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th.

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Ltd. engages in the management of retail food outlets and franchise services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Australia/New Zealand, Europe, and Japan. The company was founded on December 27, 1983 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.

