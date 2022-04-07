Reach (LON:RCH) Shares Down 1%

Reach plc (LON:RCH – Get Rating) was down 1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 177 ($2.32) and last traded at GBX 182 ($2.39). Approximately 1,035,086 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 1,261,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 183.90 ($2.41).

Separately, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Reach from GBX 285 ($3.74) to GBX 265 ($3.48) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 208.53 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 268.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67. The firm has a market cap of £541.60 million and a P/E ratio of 192.44.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.46 ($0.06) per share. This is a positive change from Reach’s previous dividend of $2.75. This represents a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Reach’s payout ratio is presently 7.79%.

In related news, insider Simon Fuller sold 42,005 shares of Reach stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 178 ($2.33), for a total transaction of £74,768.90 ($98,057.57).

About Reach (LON:RCH)

Reach plc, together with its subsidiaries, creates and distributes content through newspapers, magazines, and digital platforms in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company produces and distributes content through paid-for and free newspapers and magazines, as well as through multi-platform digital sites.

